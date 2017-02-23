NEWS

Philadelphia beverage tax doubles in expectations in January

EMBED </>More News Videos

The city of Philadelphia announced Thursday that the collected new sweetened beverage tax doubled in what was projected.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia announced Thursday that the collected new sweetened beverage tax doubled in what was projected.

The revenue totaled $5.7 million, which is a quite a shocker because the city had projected only $2.3 million in revenues.

City officials expect this number to grow because it believes many beverage distributors stocked up on inventory prior to the tax going into effect.

Mayor Kenney signed the new tax into law to help pay for Pre-K services in Philadelphia.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newssoda tax
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Sailor surprises his 3 kids wearing school mascot outfit
Tillerson and Kelly visit Mexico amid tension over deportation guidelines
McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US military
WH readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia
Show More
Police investigate murder mystery in Port Richmond
Frustration, anger at NJ town hall amid congressman's absence
Political time out: Why are politics getting so personal?
Phila. School District: Transgender bathroom policy will not change
Driver crashes into front window of Upper Darby home
More News
Top Video
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Police investigate murder mystery in Port Richmond
Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia
More Video