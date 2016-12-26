NEWS

Philadelphia Christmas tree recycling program starts next week
Residents in Philadelphia can begin recycling their Christmas trees next week. (Shutterstock)

Residents in Philadelphia can begin recycling their Christmas trees next week.

The city's tree recycling program will run from Monday, January 2nd through Saturday, January 14.

You can drop off your tree at any of the Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Center.

They are open from 8am until 6pm, Monday through Saturday.

Trees placed along the curb will be picked up on regular trash days.

STREETS DEPARTMENT SANITATION CONVENIENCE CENTERS:

- 3901 N Delaware Ave.

- 5100 Grays Ave.
- 2601 West Glenwood Avenue
- 3033 South 63rd Street
- Domino Lane and Umbria Street
- State Road and Ashburner Street
