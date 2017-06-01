NEWS

Philadelphia city council member recovering after being stabbed during robbery attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia councilman recovering after being stabbed. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on June 1, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City Councilman David Oh is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed during a robbery attempt outside his home in Southwest Philadelphia.

A photograph showed Oh sitting up and smiling, his family at his side, after he underwent emergency surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



His office released the following update on Thursday:

Councilman Oh is in recovery after a successful surgery overnight. He will remain at the hospital to monitor his recovery but (is) expected to fully heal and return home soon. The Councilman thanks the medical staff, his Council and City colleagues, and the community for their prayers and support, and he looks forward to getting back to City Hall to serve Philadelphia. Additionally, anyone with information about this crime is urged to call 911.

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Action Cam from the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, where Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh was stabbed during a robbery attempt.



Police say the councilman-at-large, who has lived in the same neighborhood since the 1960's, was unloading bags from the trunk of his car when a man approached him.

The man spoke to Oh, who said he couldn't understand what the man was saying. Oh then asked him several questions.

That's when, police say, the man took out a knife, demanded Oh hand over his car keys, then stabbed Oh in the left side of his body and fled.

Investigators say the suspect kept swinging his knife trying to rob Oh, until neighbors heard the commotion and came outside. That's when the suspect fled.



Medics rushed the councilman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in the city's University City section.

Oh underwent emergency surgery overnight, and is now listed in critical but stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia City Councilman stabbed in attempted robbery. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 31, 2017.



Police say the robbery attempt was likely a crime of opportunity. They believe the suspect probably did not know the person he attacked is a city council member.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood to see if any surveillance cameras captured images that will help them track down Oh's attacker.


City officials, including the fire commissioner and Philadelphia City Council president, were among the well-wishers who came to hospital to check on Oh early Thursday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who was in Iceland when the incident happened, issued the following statement:

"We are all praying for Councilman Oh's quick recovery and thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time. Whenever violence happens on our streets it is a terrible tragedy. When it happens near our homes, where we are supposed to feel safe, it is all the more devastating. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call 911."

A fellow council member spoke of her admiration for Oh on Thursday.

"He does his homework on his issues he's focused on, issues he wants to fight for, doesn't give in," said Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell. "It's ok if we all disagree, but he will fight his point. I like that about him, I like when people are not afraid to stand up for what they believe."

Oh, a military veteran, has a wife and four children.

He was first elected to Philadelphia City Council in 2011, then re-elected in 2015.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions for perjury
Comey to testify June 8 on Russia investigation
Multiple bear sightings reported in the area
LIVE @ 12:30 - Update on councilman stabbing
More News
Top Stories
LIVE @ 12:30 - Update on councilman stabbing
Comey to testify June 8 on Russia investigation
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Woman beaten unconscious in Frankford
Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Multiple bear sightings reported in the area
Show More
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
Trump rejects moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem for now
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hammonton, NJ
Pulse nightclub massacre video documents officer response
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hammonton, NJ
Woman beaten unconscious in Frankford
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
More Video