Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison

A Philadelphia man has been exonerated after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.Shaurn Thomas is set to be released from a prison in Frackville, Pennsylvania.Thomas had been convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in November 1990 while taking $25,000 to a check-cashing store.He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993.But Thomas said there was no way he could have done it, because he was being held at a juvenile center for an unrelated offense at the time.The Pennsylvania Innocence Project helped argue his case and, on Tuesday, a judge vacated his conviction.The Philadelphia District attorney's office will announce whether they expect to retry Thomas at a hearing next month.