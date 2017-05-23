NEWS

Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on May 23, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia man has been exonerated after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

Shaurn Thomas is set to be released from a prison in Frackville, Pennsylvania.

Thomas had been convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in November 1990 while taking $25,000 to a check-cashing store.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993.

But Thomas said there was no way he could have done it, because he was being held at a juvenile center for an unrelated offense at the time.

The Pennsylvania Innocence Project helped argue his case and, on Tuesday, a judge vacated his conviction.

The Philadelphia District attorney's office will announce whether they expect to retry Thomas at a hearing next month.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsmurderprison
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
More News
Top Stories
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly officials focused on soft targets
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
11 people seated on jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Show More
Sources: Building owner takes own life after woman found dead
Trump's first budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid
NJ worker punched in dispute over pumping gas
Fire breaks out at Chalfont sewage plant
Amber Alert cancelled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
More News
Top Video
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Manchester attack has Philly officials focused on soft targets
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
11 people seated on jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
More Video