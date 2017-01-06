NEWS

Philadelphia man's body found burning near York, autopsy set

YORK, Pa. ( --
An autopsy was expected on the body of a Philadelphia man found burning in a rural area of a township near York.

West Manchester Township police found the burning body when they responded to a report of a fire about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

The York County coroner has since identified the body as that of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus. The case is being treated as a possible homicide, pending results of Friday's autopsy.

No suspects have been identified.

West Manchester is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.
