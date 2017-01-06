Philadelphia man's body found burning near York, autopsy set

An autopsy was expected on the body of a Philadelphia man found burning in a rural area of a township near York.West Manchester Township police found the burning body when they responded to a report of a fire about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.The York County coroner has since identified the body as that of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus. The case is being treated as a possible homicide, pending results of Friday's autopsy.No suspects have been identified.West Manchester is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.