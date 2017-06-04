Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad

Four years ago, ABC News' cameras captured the chaos at Strawberry Mansion High School.At the time, the new principal, Linda Cliatt-Wayman, raced in to try to break up the fights."Each day gets scarier," she told Diane Sawyer.Wayman had set out to change the school using 94 security cameras and, student by student, delivering her message of possibility.She told one student, "One way to help your family out is to educate yourself."Wayman ended every school day with the same one thought over the school's intercom."And remember if nobody told you they loved you today, you remember I do," Cliatt-Wayman said.In a major achievement her first year, Wayman helped get 55 of her 92 seniors accepted to college, like Christine Holland who didn't have money for the deposit.Holland's college dream was dying and the unbreakable principal gave in to tears.But four years ago, Wayman didn't know that ABC News viewers were coming to help her change lives."When the phones started ringing - oh, my God, somebody besides me actually does care," Cliatt-Wayman said.Viewers sent donations and that money set up 13 educational funds. One of the recipients was Christine Holland.Now, four years later, look at her now! Holland was given a full scholarship by Philadelphia University. Her books and food came from viewer donations."I knew I could do it if I was able to go to school," Holland said. "I'm just really grateful for everyone who's helped me out."And now Holland's not only a college graduate in accounting, she has a scholarship to business school.There was one special person waiting to congratulate her on her graduation day - Linda Wayman, who has since stepped down as principal of Strawberry Mansion.Wayman whispered once again to Holland what she used to say to all the kids back at school."If nobody told you they loved you today, remember I do and I always will," Wayman said."I love you, too," Holland replied back.----------