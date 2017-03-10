NEWS

Philadelphia restaurant finds stolen $30,000 smoker

PHILADELPHIA --
Authorities in Philadelphia say a $30,000 meat smoker that was stolen from a barbecue restaurant has been located.

Officials say the owner of an apartment complex spotted the smoker that belongs to Fat Jack's BBQ on Wednesday. Police say the cooking tool was stolen from outside of the Northeast Philadelphia restaurant on Feb. 10.

The owner of the restaurant, Glenn Gross, then called police after receiving a call from the apartment landlord. The two-ton smoker was located behind a fence under a tarp in near-perfect condition and returned.

Gross says the restaurant is taking extra security measures to secure the meat maker.

