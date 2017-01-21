Philadelphians peacefully protest inauguration of Donald Trump

Hours after Donald Trump became 45th President, protesters flock to Center City in opposition. @6abc pic.twitter.com/0ocsxUUanE — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) January 20, 2017

Temple students gather at the tower to protest Trump. Some minorities and women concerned about future. They'll march to city hall. pic.twitter.com/Bn19dnKWJL — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) January 20, 2017

Inauguration Day! Watch for traffic tie-ups in Center City area and Independence Mall. pic.twitter.com/2vneT0jcFa — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 20, 2017

Dozens hit the streets of Center City Philadelphia Friday to show their disapproval after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.But by all accounts it was peaceful.Even the most passionate men and women marching on Philadelphia streets never got violent.They say the violence in Washington, D.C., was a disgrace."That's not something to be proud of, that's not fixing the situation, that's not doing anything," said Tom Kister of Marlton, Pennsylvania."That's not acceptable. That's not what America is based on," said Jennifer Giblin of Fairmount.Several groups marched in what they say is just the beginning of a long battle against President Trump."Trump's campaign to me seems like it was based off of fear and hatred, and that's no way to run presidential campaign or country," said Kister.From Center City to Independence Mall they rallied.But Philadelphia police say it was a demonstration without conflict or violence and that's making them proud."What we saw here tonight is what I'm used to seeing in Philadelphia," said Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan. "They did it in a way that was lawful and peaceful."On Saturday, police are bracing for another march, though it's expected to be much bigger.More than 30,000 people are registered for the Women's March on Philadelphia up the Parkway.We met up with Jennifer Giblin, who says she wouldn't miss her chance to have her voice about Trump's administration be heard."The way that he speaks about women and speaks about people of color and speaks about the Muslims it's evident on how he stands," said Giblin.With a crowd that large, police say the papal visit and DNC last year have certainly helped them prepare."We just learn more and we get better at it," said Sullivan.Just like it was peaceful in Philadelphia Friday, officers expect nothing less from Philadelphians on Sautrday."You're not going to want to march across the Parkway. We expect a very large crowd," said Sullivan.The march starts at 10 a.m.Police are also advising commuters that the Parkway will be closed for it.