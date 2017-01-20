NEWS

Philadelphians hit Center City streets to protest inauguration of Donald Trump

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dozens hit the streets of Center City Philadelphia Friday to show their disapproval after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

"Today we already have all mention of climate change erased from the president's website, the LGBTQ page is gone. We see it already as of noon today that there is a shift in power that I don't approve of on every level. The list is so long we would be here until tomorrow," said Marissa Johnson, Valenzuela, West Philadelphia.


There was a mixture of groups demonstrating, but all had a similar message: they didn't vote for Trump and don't have confidence in his presidency.

"Even though we have to live with him as a president, we don't have to be happy. When Obama was president, there were a lot of people unhappy and they let their voices be heard and it is our turn," said Nadia Ekezue, Temple student.



"I think the protest is an amendment right. I think what we have now more than anything is our Constitution. To be patriotic doesn't meant that we are subservient to any figure or administration. I think to be patriotic means that we support a place and the people of that place," said Jeffery Markovitz of East Kensington.

Despite the opposition and protests like these that are happening across the country, the reality is it doesn't change the outcome of the election. But many say this is not about being disruptive, but about sending a message to Washington.



"I think he is going to find that wherever he goes, we are going to be there, the same way I would hold Obama accountable or any other politician for that matter," said Markovitz.

"There were people at our march today who have chronic illnesses, and if they lose their healthcare they are going to die, some of them in a matter of months because they don't have the money. That is not something that we can just sit and wait around for the next election for," said Sarah Giskin of Brewerytown.

