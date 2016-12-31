Philadelphia's place to be on New Year's Eve

Who needs Times Square when you've got the Casciato family house party. Action News got a special invitation Saturday night to 17th Street's very popular New Year's Eve celebration - South-Philly style."We're getting ready to usher in 2017 in grand South Philly fashion," said Rocko Casciato of South Philadelphia."It's a family tradition that we've been doing for 23 years, and the ball has changed and evolved every year just about. Last year it was made out of hula hoops," he added.Two decades ago, Rocko Casciato and his wife, Kristine, had to cancel a trip to New York City because of her pregnancy. So they decided to recreate the experience, albeit a much smaller one, at home. Ball drop and all, The Big Apple's got nothing on this."It's the best time. I look forward to it all year long. It's my absolute favorite day of the year, always, I absolutely love it," said Kristine Casciato of South Philadelphia.Penn's Landing was the place to be Saturday night. The open air made for slightly cooler temps, but people, both young and old, came up with creative ways to keep warm - from dancing the cold away to hitting the ice."We're going to hopefully work up a sweat ice skating I guess. I don't know," said Christine Beighley of Avandale, Pennsylvania."It's actually not really that bad. I'm from Connecticut so I myself don't mind the cold. But at the same time if you're moving around, you're interacting with people, you warm right up," said Jerry Allen from Connecticut.And then there's today's New Year's Eve wedding that warmed more than a few hearts."It's a fun holiday, it's on Saturday night. It's a good excuse for family and friends to get dressed up, and dance and celebrate," said Russell Mapes of Blue Bell.Whether it's putting a ring on it, watching a fire works display, or dancing the night away, at the block's hottest party, there's really no wrong way to ring in the New Year."Absolutely. Why not? It's 2017 baby!" said Danielle Moore of Tannersville.