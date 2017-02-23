NEWS

Philly mayor says $5.7M beverage tax haul doubles projections

EMBED </>More News Videos

The city of Philadelphia announced Thursday that the collected new sweetened beverage tax doubled in what was projected.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city's beverage tax raised $5.7 million in January, more than double what city officials had projected.

Kenney's announcement Thursday comes a day after some supermarkets and beverage distributors say they're gearing up for layoffs after seeing beverage sales fall by 30 percent to 50 percent - worse than the city predicted.

Kenney's announcement says the city projected the tax, which took effect last month, would generate about $2.3 million in January.

The city has projected the tax will raise about $91 million this year and that its revenue collections would pick up steam as the year progressed.

City officials expect soda sales to rebound once customers get used to the higher prices, and they say talk of layoffs is fearmongering meant to keep other cities from imposing a similar tax.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newssoda tax
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
Winter storm to bring swath of snow to the Plains and Midwest
Action News 10am LIVE UPDATE
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
Action News 10am LIVE UPDATE
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
Show More
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia
Police investigate murder mystery in Port Richmond
Frustration, anger at NJ town hall amid congressman's absence
Political time out: Why are politics getting so personal?
More News
Top Video
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Police investigate murder mystery in Port Richmond
Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia
More Video