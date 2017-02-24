Philly police officers going above, beyond to 'protect and serve'

As they start their shift Friday, Philadelphia police officers William Kozolowski and Sean McAllister load up their squad car.Not with gear, but with clothes for the needy.It's part of the officers' mission of giving that has put smiles on faces across West Philadelphia."We bring things to the families, the churches, we see the kids are out, we give them gifts if we can," said McAllister.During their patrols, the 16th District officers often see the city's worst. They respond with their best.They cooked and served food to the homeless. They bought Sixers tickets with their own money and took 10 kids they met on the street.Action News obtained video that shows two brothers' priceless reaction after the officers bought them a gaming system Santa couldn't deliver."I get endless joy to be able to see a little boy on the street if I happen to buy him a water ice and to see him so happy," said Kozolowski. "It gives us a better interaction with the community."The officers not only give donations, they give of their time. When a resident complained the bricks at a community garden at 37th and Lancaster were being stolen, the officers returned on their own time and cemented them in."They're just really positive examples of police officers, I mean seriously, but what they did was way above and beyond what they should have to do," said Connie Lotz of West Philadelphia.Kozolowski and McAllister say it's all part of the job - protect and serve.Their supervisor hopes the officers' random acts of kindness help change negative feelings toward police."It shows people 1. We're human beings just like them. 2. We care. 3. We're willing to be involved in the community and not just fight crime," said Capt. Altovise Love-Craighead.------