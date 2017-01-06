NEWS

Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police

Philippe Holland

PHILADELPHIA --
A pizza deliveryman injured when plainclothes police searching for a gunman fired 14 times at his car has negotiated a $4.4 million settlement with the city of Philadelphia.

A lawyer for Philippe Holland says the 23-year-old suffers from a seizure disorder and chronic pain after being shot in the head, face and leg in 2014.

Thomas Kline says the officers said they thought Holland was the gunman involved in a shooting blocks away.

He says Holland thought they were about to rob him and put his car in reverse as he tried to flee.

The two officers remain on desk duty while an internal review continues. City prosecutors have declined to file charges.

The settlement announced Friday includes new training for plainclothes officers on identifying themselves and showing their badges.
