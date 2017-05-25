EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2035723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 dead in Del. helicopter crash: Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist report BREAKING NEWS during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 25, 2017.

A pilot was killed in the crash of a medical helicopter in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday.The chopper involved was a PennSTAR helicopter that was registered to the University of Pennsylvania.The pilot was a 37-year-old man from Franklinville, New Jersey. His name has not been released pending notification of family.The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. Thursday about one mile south of the New Castle County Airport. The last flight plan showed it leaving Atlantic City at 11:17 a.m.Video and photos from the scene showed flames and a large plume of smoke rising from the crash scene."Sounded like the propellers weren't moving, like it was struggling. I looked up and I seen it going straight down at the last minute it, then it blew up," said witness John Hughes.A Penn Medicine spokesperson said the chopper was being operated by Metro Aviation, which provides services for PennSTAR, and the pilot was conducting a training flight at the time.Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said the helicopter crashed into a ditch behind a U.S. Post office facility, causing minor damage to an outbuilding and vehicles parked behind the building.No patients or employees were on board, the Penn statement said. Police say no one on the ground was injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------