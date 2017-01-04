Pistol-packing granny faces armed intruder in Texas home

A pistol-packing granny faced down an armed intruder in her Texas home.Seventy-four-year-old Rebbie Roberson says she was just about to watch the news Sunday night, when a man broke into her home armed with a gun.Roberson says she grabbed her gun sitting on the table, and the suspect took off.She followed him, firing her weapon.Roberson left bullet holes in the walls, but investigators do not believe the suspect was injured.She said, "I tried to kill him, anybody break in on me, I'm going to kill them. He going to kill me or I'm going to kill him..."Roberson says this was the first time, and hopefully the last time, she will have to use her gun.