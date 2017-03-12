PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The coming storm has PECO scrambling Sunday to fix the substation in North Philadelphia that caught fire last week.
And, as a result, thousands of customers are without power once again, while crews work to make repairs.
"I got a voicemail form PECO that the power is going to be off from 6-9," said Josh Picard of East Falls.
Early Sunday afternoon, nearly 10,000 people in North and Northwest Philadelphia got the same call. A notice about a planned power outage for much-needed permanent repairs to the Westmoreland substation. The site of a
blaze last Tuesday that knocked 20,000 residents offline. Brendan Sculley was one of those customers.
"It was fine. I figure they have to do what they have to do to repair the system. It's obviously a minor inconvenience. It could be worse," said Sculley of East Falls.
Officials say repairs will be made on the generators, which will increase reliability, especially as Monday night's storm approaches.
"Hopefully they get everything back working well and we don't have to deal with it during the storm," said Sculley.
Officials say they are watching the impending storm very closely, and will have 3,000 employees and contractors on hand.
