Planned power outage for PECO customers in North, NW Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A planned power outage for PECO customers is underway in North and Northwest Philadelphia.

"I got a voicemail from PECO that the power is going to be off from 6-9," said Josh Picard of East Falls.

Early Sunday afternoon, nearly 10,000 people in North and Northwest Philadelphia got the same call. A notice about a planned power outage for much-needed permanent repairs to the Westmoreland substation. The site of a
blaze last Tuesday that knocked 20,000 residents offline. Brendan Sculley was one of those customers.

"It was fine. I figure they have to do what they have to do to repair the system. It's obviously a minor inconvenience. It could be worse," said Sculley of East Falls.

Officials say repairs will be made on the generators, which will increase reliability, especially as Monday night's storm approaches.
"Hopefully they get everything back working well and we don't have to deal with it during the storm," said Sculley.

