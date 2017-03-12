PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Action News has learned a planned power outage will occur Sunday for PECO residents in North and Northwest Philadelphia, and parts of the city serviced by the Westmoreland substation.
The outage will take place from 6-9 p.m., impacting 8-10,000 residents.
Officials say the planned outage will allow PECO to make permanent repairs to the West Moreland substation, which will increase reliability for customers currently.
The timing is not because of the impending storm, officials say, but is a result of the recent substation fire.
Officials say they are watching the impending storm very closely, and will have 3,000 employees and contractors on hand.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.
------