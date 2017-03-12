NEWS

Planned power outage set for PECO customers in North, Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned a planned power outage will occur Sunday for PECO residents in North and Northwest Philadelphia, and parts of the city serviced by the Westmoreland substation.

The outage will take place from 6-9 p.m., impacting 8-10,000 residents.

Officials say the planned outage will allow PECO to make permanent repairs to the West Moreland substation, which will increase reliability for customers currently.

The timing is not because of the impending storm, officials say, but is a result of the recent substation fire.

EMBED More News Videos

PECO's efforts to restore power hit a snag Wednesday night.



Officials say they are watching the impending storm very closely, and will have 3,000 employees and contractors on hand.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newspecopower outageNorth PhiladelphiaNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
3 in critical condition after South Phila. fire
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
'Billions' creators react to the firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning issued for region
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
3 in critical condition after South Phila. fire
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Street closures for Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Show More
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Man killed in Mill Creek, Del. crash ID'd
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
No. 2 Villanova wins Big East tourney, 74-60 over Creighton
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos