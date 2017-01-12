NEWS

Police: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets

(Shutterstock)

HARLEM, Manhattan --
A 12-year-old boy is facing attempted robbery charges after police say he pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded she give him her chicken nuggets.

The incident happened on the subway at Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street in New York City around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl reportedly smacked the gun away from her head, and the suspect ran off.

Authorities say the suspect had previously approached the victim inside of a McDonald's on 103rd Street and Third Avenue to ask for a chicken nugget. The victim is said to have declined.

The two apparently know each other from school, where the boy was taken into custody Wednesday.
Related Topics:
newsgunsattempted robberyu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
Camden police search for gas station robber
More News
Top Stories
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Show More
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos