Police: 19 killed, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena

Video taken of police at Manchester Arena after reports of explosion on May 22, 2017. (AP)

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (WPVI) --
Police in the United Kingdom say 19 people were killed and around 50 others injured after reports of an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.


"This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement Monday night.

Just before 10:35 p.m. local time (5:35 p.m. ET), police were called to the arena.



According to the arena's official Twitter account, the incident took place in a public space outside the venue.



Earlier statements from the Greater Manchester Police asked people to avoid the area.


Concertgoers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert and attendees rushed toward the exit.



Eyewitness Karen Ford told the BBC, "The lights had come up everyone was just getting out and walking towards the stairs, when all of a sudden this huge sound which sounded like an explosion went off."

She added: "Everyone just stopped and turned around, and then somebody shouted 'it's a bomb' and everyone just started running. Everybody was trying to push people up the stairs. There was a lot of children there without parents. There was no one to calm them down so everyone was just screaming crying and pushing."

Andy Holey, an eyewitness, told the BBC that he was waiting outside the concert and was blown over by the force of what he described as an "explosion." When he awoke, he said he saw many casualties around him. He added that it was unclear if they were injured or dead.



Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
ABC News has contributed to this story.

