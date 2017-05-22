Police: 19 killed, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

The chaos outside #manchesterarena when we were all trying to get out😫I hope everyone is okay ❤️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ISgx3AzJTF — jordan mcbrearty (@JSMcbrearty) May 22, 2017

#ManchesterVic - Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 22, 2017

Police in the United Kingdom say 19 people were killed and around 50 others injured after reports of an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena."This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement Monday night.Just before 10:35 p.m. local time (5:35 p.m. ET), police were called to the arena.According to the arena's official Twitter account, the incident took place in a public space outside the venue.Earlier statements from the Greater Manchester Police asked people to avoid the area.Concertgoers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert and attendees rushed toward the exit.Eyewitness Karen Ford told the BBC, "The lights had come up everyone was just getting out and walking towards the stairs, when all of a sudden this huge sound which sounded like an explosion went off."She added: "Everyone just stopped and turned around, and then somebody shouted 'it's a bomb' and everyone just started running. Everybody was trying to push people up the stairs. There was a lot of children there without parents. There was no one to calm them down so everyone was just screaming crying and pushing."Andy Holey, an eyewitness, told the BBC that he was waiting outside the concert and was blown over by the force of what he described as an "explosion." When he awoke, he said he saw many casualties around him. He added that it was unclear if they were injured or dead.Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.-----ABC News has contributed to this story.----------