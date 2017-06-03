NEWS

Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid

Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Four people are being questioned Saturday evening in connection with a drug raid in East Norriton, Montgomery County earlier today.

It happened at a home on Canterbury Road.

Undercover officers conducted a "sting operation" around 7 a.m.

Officers say they discovered a drug operation in the basement of that home. They have still not said what type of drugs or materials were found.

The bomb squad along with a bomb-removing robot also responded to the scene, removing a jar filled with an unknown liquid.
