Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid

Four people are being questioned Saturday evening in connection with a drug raid in East Norriton, Montgomery County earlier today.It happened at a home on Canterbury Road.Undercover officers conducted a "sting operation" around 7 a.m.Officers say they discovered a drug operation in the basement of that home. They have still not said what type of drugs or materials were found.The bomb squad along with a bomb-removing robot also responded to the scene, removing a jar filled with an unknown liquid.----------