Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) --Four people are being questioned Saturday evening in connection with a drug raid in East Norriton, Montgomery County earlier today.
It happened at a home on Canterbury Road.
Undercover officers conducted a "sting operation" around 7 a.m.
Officers say they discovered a drug operation in the basement of that home. They have still not said what type of drugs or materials were found.
The bomb squad along with a bomb-removing robot also responded to the scene, removing a jar filled with an unknown liquid.
