NEWS

Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico --
A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved "a lone shooter."

BPM wrote that "the violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue."

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination that has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Historic photos from the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
More News
Top Stories
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Show More
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia
Pennsylvania lawmakers rally to save 'Obamacare'
Relive the 'Miracle on the Hudson' on the 8th anniversary
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Tacony
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos