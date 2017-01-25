NEWS

Police: 7 protesters on DC crane associated with Greenpeace

WASHINGTON --
Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace.

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters Wednesday morning that officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets and found three people who weren't authorized to be at the site attached to the crane. He says another four people are now on the crane, too.

Glover says the protesters believed to be associated with Greenpeace told police they're conducting a First Amendment action.

The protests comes a day after President Donald Trump's administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.
Related Topics:
newsprotestu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman on head
Red panda missing from Virginia zoo
Dow Hits 20K at Open
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven
More News
Top Stories
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven
Show More
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
Argument ends in shooting in Parkside
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos