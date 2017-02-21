NEWS

Police: Air Force member tackles robbery suspect in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are thanking a local member of the United States Air Force after a robbery suspect was arrested in Dover, Delaware.

It happened when the alleged suspect, 33-year-old Brian McCain approached a 30-year-old female as she was walking to her vehicle after a dinner with friends.

Police say McCain demanded the woman give him her purse. The victim fearful for her safety gave him her purse.

A witness, a member of the Air Force observed the incident and chased down the suspect, tackling him to the ground a short distance away.

That person was not hurt, and was able to recover the victim's property.

Dover Police arrested McCain a short time later near his home in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street.

He's facing a charge of Robbery in the 2nd Degree.

