Philadelphia police have given the all clear after two suspicious packages were found at Temple University on Tuesday morning.There was no immediate word as to what was in those packages.An investigation into the situation continues.Philadelphia police say one package was found at a loading dock in the area of North 12th and West Norris Street around 9 a.m.That package had orange and red wires exposed.The second package was found inside a trash truck outside the loading dock.300 students had to be evacuated from the College of Engineering.