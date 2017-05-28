Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say an argument ended with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.
Police say an argument broke out within a group shooting dice on Frankford Avenue.
One of the men pulled out a gun and shot another man in the back.
The victim was taken to Aria Health Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
So far, there have been no arrests.
