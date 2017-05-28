NEWS

Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford

Argument ends in shooting in Frankford. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 28, 2017. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say an argument ended with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.

Police say an argument broke out within a group shooting dice on Frankford Avenue.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot another man in the back.

The victim was taken to Aria Health Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests.

