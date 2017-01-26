NEWS

Police: Argument over money ends in shooting in Fern Rock

Police say an argument over money left a 34-year-old man shot and wounded in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section.

FERN ROCK (WPVI) --
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chew and Park avenues.

The suspect allegedly shot the victim through a vehicle's passenger side window.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot. He was hit in the chest.

Police say the suspect then took off in a black Dodge Durango with a female passenger inside.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

So far no arrests.
