NEWS

Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt

ORLANDO, Fla. --
An armed man at the Orlando International Airport was taken into custody Tuesday night after a nearly three-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

No one was hurt, but the terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty as travelers posted video and photos online showing police at the airport with their weapons drawn.

"Gunman is in custody. Everyone is safe," Orlando police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m.

Glorializ Colón Plaza, 20, told the Orlando Sentinel she was just getting off work from Virgin Atlantic airlines when she saw everyone hiding. She got off the elevator and saw the man on the floor near the rental car area. He was screaming, and cops had surrounded him.

"I couldn't make out the words, but he was screaming really loud," she said. "Everyone there told me right before this happened a man said to everyone: 'You're going to need mental therapy after this,' then he pulled out a gun and everyone ran."

Plaza said she didn't hear any gunshots or see anyone injured.

"I saw all the cops with the long rifles and started shaking," she said. "It didn't seem real."

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The incident at the Orlando airport was first reported about 7:24 p.m. Officers responded and cleared the first floor of Terminal A, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told the Sentinel. The entire terminal was eventually closed.

Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were worried about missing flights. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted earlier that all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Orlando police later tweeted that entrances were open but congested.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldairport securityairport news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody
Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk
Action News Update
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk
Griffin quintuplets are graduating high school
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Fmr. fire chief pleads guilty to using station computer for child porn
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense
Show More
Portland uneasy; suspect shouts 'you've got no safe place!'
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Police nab 3 teens after holdup of UDel student
Suspect wanted for stabbing at Wawa
After 2 deadly Phila. fires, officials urge readiness
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos