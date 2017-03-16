NEWS

Police: Armed man robs 2 Philadelphia food trucks

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a suspect wanted for the robbery of two food trucks in West Philadelphia and University City.

The first incident occurred on Monday shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of Walnut Street.

A victim told police a male suspect armed with a handgun entered his food truck and demanded money. The suspect stole $500. He was last seen north on 45th Street towards Samson Street.

Two hours later, police responded to the report of another armed robbery of a food truck. This time on the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue.

The victim told police the suspect entered the truck from the back, put a gun against his neck, and demanded cash.

The victim handed the suspect a box of a cash. The suspect fled east through Lancaster Walk towards North 33rd Street.

In the both cases, the suspect is described as a black male, dark complexion, 5'6 - 5'8, wearing a red hooded shirt, red pants, and armed with a black handgun. The sweatshirt may be a True Religion brand with a print of Buddha on the center.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3183/3184.



