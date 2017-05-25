Police arrest suspect after Delco standoff inside a CVS

Police arrested a suspect after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County.Chopper six flew over the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike.Officers responded to the area after a report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. Wednesday.Police arrived before the suspect could get away.Police say the robber tried to stage a standoff, but realized he was out numbered.He then ran to a second floor storage room, but had no where to go.Around 11:20 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.There were no reports of any injuries.----------