NEWS

Police arrest suspect after Delco standoff inside a CVS

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate possible standoff near CVS in Media. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

By
MEDIA,Pa. (WPVI) --
Police arrested a suspect after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County.

Chopper six flew over the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike.

Officers responded to the area after a report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived before the suspect could get away.

Police say the robber tried to stage a standoff, but realized he was out numbered.

He then ran to a second floor storage room, but had no where to go.

Around 11:20 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newscvsrobbery
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man charged in violent home invasion in NJ
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
Action News Investigation: Training U.S. Air Marshals
US Navy ship sails within 12 miles of disputed Chinese island
More News
Top Stories
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
Man charged in violent home invasion in NJ
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Could you spot the warning signs of drug use?
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Show More
Action News Investigation: Training U.S. Air Marshals
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
More News
Top Video
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Man charged in violent home invasion in NJ
Action News Update
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
More Video