Police arrest suspect after Delco standoff inside a CVS

MEDIA,Pa. (WPVI) --Police arrested a suspect after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County.
Chopper six flew over the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike.
Officers responded to the area after a report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police arrived before the suspect could get away.
Police say the robber tried to stage a standoff, but realized he was out numbered.
He then ran to a second floor storage room, but had no where to go.
Around 11:20 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.
There were no reports of any injuries.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps