Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --An unfamiliar smell led the police, hazmat unit, and bomb squad to an apparent secret laboratory in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia Tuesday night.
It began around 7:30 p.m. when police were flagged down at the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue to check out a smell emanating from an apartment.
That's where the officers found a bucket of chemicals with a timer attached to it.
Soon, hazmat and bomb squads responded to the scene and determined the object was not explosive.
Police say they discovered what appeared to be the makings of a drug lab.
The narcotics unit was called to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
