A mother and her 2-year-old son are injured after jumping from a second story window in North Philadelphia, police say.The toddler was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition.The 36-year-old mother was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. She has been upgraded to stable.The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Diamond Street.At this time, it is unclear if the toddler was thrown out first and then the mother jumped or if they both went out of the window together."We don't know if she was actually holding the baby or threw the baby out of the window," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Wood said.Police believe this is what is called a 302 case, involving a mentally unstable person.Police have been told by the grandmother who lives in the home that the 36-year-old mother made threats to go through with this act as recently as Tuesday.------