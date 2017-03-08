NEWS

Police: Boy critical, mom injured after 2nd story fall in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman and toddler were injured after falling out of a second story window. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A mother and her 2-year-old son are injured after jumping from a second story window in North Philadelphia, police say.

The toddler was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition.

The 36-year-old mother was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. She has been upgraded to stable.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

At this time, it is unclear if the toddler was thrown out first and then the mother jumped or if they both went out of the window together.

"We don't know if she was actually holding the baby or threw the baby out of the window," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Wood said.

EMBED More News Videos

A toddler and a woman are injured after falling out of a second story window in North Philadelphia.



Police believe this is what is called a 302 case, involving a mentally unstable person.

Police have been told by the grandmother who lives in the home that the 36-year-old mother made threats to go through with this act as recently as Tuesday.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsaccidentchild out windowNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer: 'Massive difference' in CIA, Podesta email leaks
First-time voter who chose Trump protests health cost increase
Women march across the US to fight for equal rights
Why North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass
More News
Top Stories
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
$1M worth of heroin seized, NJ man arrested
Prosecutor: Mom charged in drownings ran over 2 sons earlier
Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter
All-clear given after 4th bomb threat at Jewish center in Delaware
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
PECO works to restore power after fire in North Phila.
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Mild Today
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally protest in St. Paul
Passenger says 'train just kept coming' toward bus on tracks
'Day Without a Woman' celebrates female power
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Victim ambushed, shot and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
Ruptured gas line prompts Olney evacuations
More Video