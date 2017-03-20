NEWS

Police: Bucks County boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf in snow has died

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old boy who was found unconscious by his mother in their Bucks County yard after an accident involving the pet dog has died from his injuries.

The boy, identified as John Bruno of Warrington, passed away Saturday at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, police tell Action News.

Last Wednesday, Bruno was playing outside with the 18-month-old hound, which the family says was not uncommon.

Police say the child's mother looked out and saw him lying face-down in the snow with the dog tugging at the scarf around the boy's neck.

The mother ran out of the house and found Bruno unconscious and unresponsive.

She untied the scarf, which police say was tight around her son's neck, carried him into the house, and immediately called 911.

Arriving paramedics performed CPR on the boy before transporting him to Doylestown Hospital, then onto CHOP.

The child's parents and older sister were at home at the time of the incident.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office will release an official cause of death.

Warrington police say this appears to be a tragic accident, but their investigation continues.

------
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
