Police: Bucks County man threatened to kill 2 women with knife

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 28-year-old Bucks County man is accused of threatening to kill two women with a knife in Morrisville.

Falls Township police arrested Stanley Petroski on Monday.

Police were called to the Penn Park Trailer Park around 4 a.m. for the report of a man holding a knife to two women. One of those women was Petroski's ex-girlfriend.

She told police she contacted a friend because she did not feel safe in her home. While in a bedroom, both women say they heard a loud bang and that's when they say Petroski's entered the room with a 11" kitchen knife.

They say he threatened to kill them numerous times while in the bedroom.

During this time, the friend was able to text for help. Police soon arrived on the scene.

Once on scene, police noticed the front door was knocked off the hinges and was lying inside in the trailer. That's when the two women came running from a rear bedroom. They told police Petroski was in the same room. He was ordered to exit and show his hands.

The women say prior to the officers arriving, Petroski put the knife under a mattress. Police retrieved the weapon from that location.

