Police capture NJ man charged in estranged wife's murder

NJSP captured Jeremiah Monell, who was wanted for the murder of his estranged wife, Tara O'Shea-Watson, on 12/19. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/uSrLGvDc5b — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) January 2, 2017

The South Jersey man charged in the murder of his estranged wife has been found, police say.New Jersey State Police say 32-year-old Jeremiah Monell was captured on Monday.Monell was charged in December with murder and related weapons possession.The body of Tara O'Shea was found in her Commercial Township, Cumberland County home off Raymond Drive on Monday, December 19.A manhunt began for Monell and a $2,500 reward was offered for his arrest and conviction.New Jersey State Police had already located Monell's truck, a 1994 blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup.Family and friends say the 35-year-old mother was in an abusive relationship with Monell.They say O'Shea's estranged husband slit her throat, killing her, in front of their 12-year-old son.Among many attributes, O'Shea's friends say she was a fighter. And they say it was that unwavering will to fight back that ultimately cost her her life.