A police chase in Louisiana ended like a scene out of a movie.Cell phone video shows a pickup truck go down and embankment and then go airborne.Police say the chase started when a deputy stopped a truck for speeding.The driver stepped out to talk to the officer, and then the 18-year-old passenger got behind the wheel and took off.The truck landed on top of another vehicle.Luckily the person inside of that one, was not injured.Police say the 18-year-old had escaped from a work-release program.He is now in custody.------