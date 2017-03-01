A police chase in Louisiana ended like a scene out of a movie.
Cell phone video shows a pickup truck go down and embankment and then go airborne.
Police say the chase started when a deputy stopped a truck for speeding.
The driver stepped out to talk to the officer, and then the 18-year-old passenger got behind the wheel and took off.
The truck landed on top of another vehicle.
Luckily the person inside of that one, was not injured.
Police say the 18-year-old had escaped from a work-release program.
He is now in custody.
