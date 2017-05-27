NEWS

Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police car collided with another car in South Philadelphia late Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at 22nd and Wolf streets.

The 1st District patrol car struck the other vehicle in the four-way stop intersection.

The 28-year-old officer, as well as the driver and the passenger in the other car, both in their 60s, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Officials say everyone is expected to be okay.

So far, no word who was at fault. Police have not said if the officer was going to a call.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentpolicephiladelphia newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Shower
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Baby's death in SW Philadelphia deemed 'suspicious'
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
Show More
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Chester
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
More Video