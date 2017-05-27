Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police car collided with another car in South Philadelphia late Friday night.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at 22nd and Wolf streets.The 1st District patrol car struck the other vehicle in the four-way stop intersection.The 28-year-old officer, as well as the driver and the passenger in the other car, both in their 60s, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.Officials say everyone is expected to be okay.So far, no word who was at fault. Police have not said if the officer was going to a call.----------