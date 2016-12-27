NEWS

Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead

WASHINGTON --
A Washington woman missing since Christmas has been found dead in her car, and a suspect is in custody, police said Tuesday.

Tricia McCauley, 46, was found dead in her car and there were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy is complete, interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said. Police do not believe McCauley and the suspect knew each other, and they don't know how the suspect encountered McCauley, he said.

Police expect to identify the suspect Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The last known contact with McCauley was around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Newsham said. Media outlets report the yoga teacher missed a Christmas dinner with friends on Sunday and then missed a flight to visit family on Monday.

Police came to know that the suspect was linked to her car because of a theft at a CVS on Monday, Newsham said. The suspect was arrested after McCauley's car was spotted early Tuesday. A tipster who alerted police saw the car being driven by the suspect shortly before police arrived, Newsham said.
