A Delaware County man is accused of sharing child pornography on Pinterest.Police say 35-year-old Scott Earl Grant of Wallingford re-pinned pornographic images of children between the ages of 10 to 12.He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child and criminal use of a communications facility.He was arraigned on $250,000 bail.Grant is currently at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility from a prior arrest in 2008.------