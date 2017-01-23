NEWS

Police dog shot in Gary released from hospital

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Blade, a Lake County sheriff&#39;s department K-9 officer, was shot during a foot chase Wednesday in Gary, Indiana. ( Lake County K9 Association&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
GARY, Ind. --
A police dog wounded in a shoot-out in Gary, Ind., last week was released from the hospital on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Lake County K9 Association.

Blade, a 6-year-old Dutch shepherd with four years on the Lake County Sheriff Department's Gang Unit, was injured Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 700-block of 42nd Avenue.

Marquis Thomas, 18, of Merrillville was shot by the sheriff's officer during a foot chase and died Thursday night of his wounds, according to Indiana State Police.

During a foot chase, Blade and an officer followed Thomas down an alley to railroad tracks, where he fired shots at the officer and struck the police dog. The officer returned fire and struck Thomas.

Blade was taken to Purdue University Animal Hospital in West Lafayette after he was stabilized at Glen Park Animal Hospital in Gary.

The Lake County K9 Association said the dog had surgery to remove bullet fragments from his jaw and neck Wednesday night and was expected to undergo surgery again Thursday to repair a broken jaw.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingk-9Gary
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man shot by sheriff's officer in Gary has died, K-9 officer recovering
Suspect, police dog wounded in officer-involved shooting in Gary
NEWS
42-Year-Old Man ID'd as Good Samaritan Killed in San Antonio Mall Shooting
United Airlines Resumes Flights After IT Issue
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Hundreds of Women's Marches Planned Worldwide
More News
Top Stories
Photos show crack in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
AccuWeather: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain At Times Today
Nor'easter arrives at the Jersey shore
Wind and rain from Nor'easter cause minor damage
Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia
Armed man robs bar in Center City
Center City jewelry store raided after owner's arrest
Show More
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos