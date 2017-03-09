Police are investigating in the wake of a dog attack on an officer that ended in the death of the canine in Southwest Philadelphia."They were priority backup for DHS in reference to placing two children in DHS' care," said Capt. Jamil Taylor.The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Buist. DHS workers had gone to a home to take two children into protective care that belong to a friend of the homeowner. She was staying there temporarily.As is usually the case, a police officer was sent as backup. In the home was a German Shepherd named Storm and police wanted to make sure the dog was secure."The owner did secure the dog in the basement. However, someway the dog broke loose while the officer was inside of the vestibule. The dog charged at the officer, bit the officer in the leg. The officer was able to discharge one time at the dog, striking the dog and the dog's expired," said Capt. Taylor.The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of a dog bite to his left leg. The dog's owner says she was not home at the time."Of course they're gonna say that. You think they're gonna say anything else? They seen her coming and they shot her, shot her dead," said owner Louise Day.She says Storm is a 2-year-old German Shepherd that she got for protection because she normally lives alone.When asked if the dog has ever attacked anyone, Day responded, "Yeah, well she's bitten a little kid next door on the leg. But she's not a vicious dog, she's not."As is standard operating procedure, the officer-involved shooting is under investigation."Any discharge we have a shooting team and the shooting team comes out and investigates any discharge," said Capt. Taylor.At last word, the 12th District officer was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian. Meanwhile, the two children that were being sought are now in DHS protective custody.------