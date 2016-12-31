NEWS

Police: Elderly man, woman struck, killed in Broomall

Police say an elderly man and woman were struck and killed in Broomall, Delaware County.

BROOMALL, Pa. (WPVI) --
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Lawrence Road.

Responding officers located a man and woman in the roadway.

It appears the victims were crossing the road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victims' identities have not been released at this time.
