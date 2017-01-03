Police, FBI search for Christmas Eve bank robber

Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed a Citizens Bank in Northeast Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the branch along the 2500 block of Welsh Road.The thief was caught on surveillance walking up to a bank teller and handing over a demand note.He got away with an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No one was hurt during the robbery.The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s to early 40s and 5'8"-5'9" tall with a light complexion. He was wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a hunter green winter jacket, black knit cap and black scarf.Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information should call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department.There is a reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.