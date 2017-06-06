Police are investigating the abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened Tuesday morning as the girl was walking to school along the 1900 block of Faunce Street.Investigators say the girl was forced into a newer model black car by an unknown man between 30 and 40 years old.The girl was later dropped off at the intersection of Cottman and Loretto avenues.Police say she was not hurt.So far, no further description of the suspect has been released.If you have any information you are urged to call Philadelphia police.----------