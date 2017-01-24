NEWS

Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Feltonville.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday along the 500 block of West Luray Street.

Police tell Action News that as the 33-year-old victim was lying on the ground, the shooters then stole everything in his pockets.

Once police got to the scene, they rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the gunmen as they try to figure out what led up the shooting.
