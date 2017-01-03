Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford

A home invasion robbery has left a homeowner injured and one of two suspects dead in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Pratt Street.Police say a 27-year-old homeowner was returning home with his wife and four daughters, ranging in age from 5 months to 4-years-old.His wife went upstairs to put the girls to bed, when someone knocked on the door.According to police, two armed men forced their way into the home. There was a struggle with the homeowner who was shot twice in the mouth and leg.The homeowner also had a weapon, and fired back at one of the suspects, striking him in the head.That suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect fled on foot on Pratt Street.Police say eleven shots were fired during the struggle.The homeowner was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras for information.The wife and children were not hurt.