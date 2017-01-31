Police ID victim in fatal Medford collision

Police have identified the person killed when a Jeep and an SUV collided in Medford, Burlington County.They say Michelle Levine lost control of her vehicle, crossing into the other lane of traffic.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday along Tuckerton Road at Robin Hill Drive.The impact of the crash ejected Levine out of the vehicle and onto the roadway.She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her wounds.Police say the driver of the other car was not injured.The accident remains under investigation.Officials say the roads were slick due to a late evening snow squall, however, it's not clear if that contributed to the crash.