Police ID victim in fatal Medford collision

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --Police have identified the person killed when a Jeep and an SUV collided in Medford, Burlington County.
They say Michelle Levine lost control of her vehicle, crossing into the other lane of traffic.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday along Tuckerton Road at Robin Hill Drive.
The impact of the crash ejected Levine out of the vehicle and onto the roadway.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her wounds.
Police say the driver of the other car was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
Officials say the roads were slick due to a late evening snow squall, however, it's not clear if that contributed to the crash.