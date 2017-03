An assault call to police turned into something more in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.Officers responded late Friday night to the 1300 block of West Jerome Street where a man had been pistol whipped.When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim and suspect, along with an AK-47 rifle, marijuana plants, and fertilizer in a home.Hazmat crews were brought in to test the fertilizer. It turned out to be nothing harmful.The suspect is in custody.------