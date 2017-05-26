NEWS

Police investigate child's death in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the death of a child in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Willows Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured child.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on an age or sex of the victim, nor any word on the circumstances of the child's death.

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigation.

