Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.It happened at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Atlantic Street.Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man shot multiple times in a basement bedroom.They rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.